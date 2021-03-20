EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 19, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, and they also spent … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, and they also spent time consoling members of the Asian-American community, days after a horrific shooting by a white gunman killed 8 people, most of them Asian-American women. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to tell us about the relationship between the US and China. Pope Francis officially designated Ireland's Knock Shrine as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine. Tracey Harkin from EWTN Ireland joins to tell us about the history of the Knock Shrine and the apparition that took place there. Starting next week, EWTN will air a new documentary on a nearly three decade long legal battle over the freedom to speak publicly against abortion titled, "Fight for Life: the Story of N.O.W. versus Scheidler." Pro-Life Action League Vice President and Thomas More Society Founding Director and Chairman of the Board, Ann Scheidler, tells us about her late husband and why he was called the Godfather of Pro-life Advocacy. With today being the feast of Saint Joseph, the author of "The Beauty of Faith," Jem Sullivan joins to share her perspective on the life of Saint Joseph, as depicted in a 16th century painting. And finally this evening, exactly one year after the collapse of its roof, the Church of Saint Joseph the Carpenter in Rome blessed the new roof and today, on the Feast of St. Joseph, it inaugurates the newly restored church.