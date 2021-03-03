EWTN News In Depth with Montse Alvarado Beginning March 5th, EWTN News In Depth will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, Saturdays at 1 a.m. ET, and Sundays at 11 a.m. ET. Hosted by Montse Alvarado, the … More





Beginning March 5th, EWTN News In Depth will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, Saturdays at 1 a.m. ET, and Sundays at 11 a.m. ET. Hosted by Montse Alvarado, the program welcomes guests in a discussion of current events in the Church, politics, and culture, all through the lens of the Catholic faith. This show is unlike anything else on television! It's about finding out who we are as people and as Catholics, and how we can confidently live our faith in the world. Join Montse and the EWTN family every week starting this Friday: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-in-depth