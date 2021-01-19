Clicks37
De Profundis
2
Fr James Martin and Blasphemie
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
In order to like the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa with LGBTQ coloured halos it is necessary to hate our Lord Jesus Christ and His Most Holy Mother.
giveusthisday
  • Report
Actually, Father Martin, she weeps for all of her children who will be led to perdition by the Church itself which has decided against the clear will of God, that mortal sin, is beautiful and to be honored.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up