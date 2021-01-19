Home
Clicks
37
De Profundis
2
52 minutes ago
Fr James Martin and Blasphemie
Tesa
now
In order to like the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa with LGBTQ coloured halos it is necessary to hate our Lord Jesus Christ and His Most Holy Mother.
giveusthisday
22 minutes ago
Actually, Father Martin, she weeps for all of her children who will be led to perdition by the Church itself which has decided against the clear will of God, that mortal sin, is beautiful and to be honored.
