Nobody Cares: Church Set On Fire, Cross Thrown Into The Flames (Video)

Abortion activist, some of them bare-breasted, used March 8 Women's Day to set the entrance of the historic St Francis of Assisi Church in Bogota, Colombia, on fire.
Local authorities published footage of the crime. A criminal wrote “free abortion” on the church’s walls. Another threw demonstratively a wooden cross into the fire. Only after police intervened the criminals stopped.
March 8 also saw riots against several churches in Mexico, among them the Cathedral of Oaxaca. Stain glass windows were broken, doors, pews, and confessionals damaged.
