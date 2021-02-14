WINTER CAMPING 2020. 2 DAYS ONE IN THE FOREST. On January 22, 2020, I decided to go into the forest with a tent for 2 days. I took a new stove with me to test it. There was a lot of snow in the … More





On January 22, 2020, I decided to go into the forest with a tent for 2 days. I took a new stove with me to test it. There was a lot of snow in the forest, so I had to dig a platform under the tent with a shovel. I found a dry tree in the forest, cut it down so that I could heat the stove. On the second day, I snowshoeed in a beautiful winter forest. I had a great time alone in the forest. Thank you for watching!



