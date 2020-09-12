Deacon Ordination Highlights September 12, 2020

This short video highlights the Deacon Ordination ceremony from St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown of Chad Johnson and Brian Smith to service as deacons in the Diocese of Youngstown. Bishop Martin … More

This short video highlights the Deacon Ordination ceremony from St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown of Chad Johnson and Brian Smith to service as deacons in the Diocese of Youngstown. Bishop Martin Amos, bishop emeritus of Davenport, Iowa, presided and conferred the sacrament. Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, was the narrator. September 12, 2020.