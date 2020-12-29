EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, December 29, 2020 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Although, we often hear about contentious arguments on Capitol Hill, God is alive and well in the halls of Congress. … More





Many lawmakers say their Catholic faith helps them navigate decisions and daily life. Congressman Dan Meuser, is newly re-elected and has served the people of Pennsylvania since 2019. The pro-life congressman shares about his Catholic faith, and how a congressional trip to the Holy Land, helped energize his relationship with God. Since 2015, Senator Mike Rounds has served as Senator of South Dakota. Prior to that he served as the state's 31st governor. Throughout his career, Rounds says his faith and his Catholic roots have kept him centered. A Catholic surgeon turned North Carolina Congressman, Doctor Greg Murphy, joins to share how his Catholic faith has shaped his life's work. Republican Congressman Rodney Davis joins to discuss how even though he did not grow up Catholic, the faith now plays a significant role in his life. He also explains how this newly found faith helped him during a life or death moment. Three years ago, on a summer morning, life changed in an instant for Congressman Steve Scalise. The Catholic lawmaker from Louisiana describes how God performed miracles on the fateful day of the 2017 Congressional shooting. Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney explains how he was shaped by his mother's Cuban upbringing and firm Catholic faith. Congressman Mike Gallagher was recently re-elected to represent Wisconsin's 8th district. The life-long Catholic and combat veteran joins to share how his faith helped him during seven years with the US Marines. Congressman French Hill describes why he believes he was called to protect religious freedom as a US representative. And lastly, Congressman David Schweikert of Arizona, shares stories of adoption centered around his Catholic faith.