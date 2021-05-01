Public worship reinstated Irish Government to lift ban on public worship from May 10 | SW News | 245 The Irish Government is to lift its ban on public worship from May the 10th. Public worship has … More

Public worship reinstated Irish Government to lift ban on public worship from May 10 | SW News | 245

The Irish Government is to lift its ban on public worship from May the 10th. Public worship has been prohibited across the Republic of Ireland since December of last year with further curbs being introduced in April of this year that made celebrating Holy Mass a criminal offence. Such moves led to the Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, to criticise the measures as an infringement of religious freedom and constitutional rights No-fault divorce Texas lawmaker proposes longer waiting limit for divorce Lawmakers in the states of Texas are considering introducing a longer waiting time for married couples with children who are seeking a civil divorce. The bill is known as HB 3190. It is being proposed by Republican State Representative Matt Krause. Anti-corruption drive Pope Francis issues new law to enhance financial transparency in Roman Curia Pope Francis has issued new rules aimed at enhancing financial transparency within the Vatican. The papal guidelines were issued on April the 29th via an apostolic letter from the Pope known as a motu proprio. In them, the Holy Father states that curial officials should not accept personal gifts valuing more than 50 US dollars. Doctor of the Poor Jose Gregorio Cisnernos beatified in Venezuela The man known across Venezuela as the Doctor of the Poor has been declared blessed by the Church. The beatification of Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez took place on Friday, April the 30th, in the Venezuelan capital city of Caracas. Born in 1864, Dr. Hernandez was a renowned bacteriologist Hernández who also became known for treating the poor for free, even buying them medicines with his own money. He was killed in 1919 after being struck by a motor car Polish Catholics commemorate martyrdom of priests killed in World War II Poland’s Catholics have been commemorating the martyrdom of priests killed during the Nazi occupation of the Second World War. It is estimated that around a fifth of Poland’s 10,000 diocesan priests perished at the hands of the Nazis. The commemoration was held at the sanctuary of St. Joseph in the city Kalisz. Holy Mass was presided over by Bishop Grzegorz Suchodolski of Siedlce. Pope sends greetings on 560th feast day of St. Catherine of Sienna Pope Francis has hailed the 14th century mystic, Saint Catherine of Siena, as a great female figure of faith. The Holy Father issued his comments to mark the 560th anniversary of the canonization of St Catherine. He said he hoped that she would inspire everyone to joyfully and fervently witness the faith and spread the civilization of love. On behalf of the pope, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, extended greetings to the Archbishop of Siena, Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice, on Thursday, April 29 – Saint Catherine’s Feast Day. Skull fragment of St Thomas Becket to be displayed in British Museum A skull fragment belonging to the 12th century English martyr, St Thomas Becket, is to be displayed in British Museum in London as part of a exhibition marking the 850th anniversary of his martyrdom. The exhibit is entitled “Thomas Becket: Murder and the Making of a Saint”. It charts the life and death of the medieval Archbishop of Canterbury who was killed in 1170 upon the orders of King Henry II. Advanced Carbon dating, paleography to shed light on Dead Sea Scrolls origin Scientists in the Netherlands are hoping to use state of the art technology to shed new light on the exact age of the Dead Sea Scrolls. The ancient manuscripts in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek were found in the late 1940’s in the Qumran Caves in the Judaean Desert.