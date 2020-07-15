20 schools in the Archdiocese of NY will not reopen: Closer look at the impact of COVID-19

The Archdiocese of New York announced last week that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen and three schools will be merged. Partnership Schools Superintendent Kathleen Porter-Magee looks at … More

The Archdiocese of New York announced last week that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen and three schools will be merged. Partnership Schools Superintendent Kathleen Porter-Magee looks at the continued impact of COVID-19 on Catholic schools and their students; and possible solutions to help schools facing economic hardships.