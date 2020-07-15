Clicks23
20 schools in the Archdiocese of NY will not reopen: Closer look at the impact of COVID-19
The Archdiocese of New York announced last week that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen and three schools will be merged. Partnership Schools Superintendent Kathleen Porter-Magee looks at …More
The Archdiocese of New York announced last week that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen and three schools will be merged. Partnership Schools Superintendent Kathleen Porter-Magee looks at the continued impact of COVID-19 on Catholic schools and their students; and possible solutions to help schools facing economic hardships.