Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
82
Weird
DefendTruth
1
1 hour ago
Indian man worships life-sized Trump statue in Talangana village, calls POTUS his ‘god’
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Pattfm
42 minutes ago
@Ultraviolet
#Anti
-Hinduism
#Anti
-Semitism.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up