Dicastery for Communication Frustrated About Francis

The Vatican's Dicastery for Communications advised its staff to ignore the announcement of Francis' Canale 5 interview.
La Verita.info (January 19) learned of a respective email. The dicastery had adopted a similar policy after Francis’ appearance on the Gazzetta dello Sport and on Vanity Fair.
The dicastery is understandably frustrated because Francis arranged for these interviews behind their back. Francis has the bad habit of appointing people only to ignore them afterwards.
Picture: Paolo Ruffini, #newsViubsxenzu
Clicks40
- Report
Social networks