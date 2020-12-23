From Nick Donelly! Ghost Story for Christmas. The Signalman, adapted from Charles Dickens. A homage. A homage to the BBC's Ghost Story for Christmas series broadcast in the 1970's. This video is insp… More

From Nick Donelly! Ghost Story for Christmas. The Signalman, adapted from Charles Dickens. A homage.



A homage to the BBC's Ghost Story for Christmas series broadcast in the 1970's.



This video is inspired by Andrew Davies's Ghost Story for Christmas, starring Denholm Elliott and Bernard Lloyd, broadcast by the BBC in 1976.



For the fun of the challenge we followed a number of rules when making this video:



1. It has to be filmed and recorded on a smartphone

2. We spend no money on making the video

3. All props must be sourced or made from what we have at home

4. We tell the story in as short a time as possible while at the same time creating a dramatic plot and ambience.



Why don't you take up the challenge?