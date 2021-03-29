Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks
66
Advocata
1 hour ago
Priests, it is Holy Week, put on your blacks grab a purple stole and sit in a public place. Covid-19 or not, people ought to be able to reconcile themselves to the Lord before Easter.
