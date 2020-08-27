Clicks15

World Over - 2020-08-27- Sr Deidre "Dede" Byrne, POSC with Raymond Arroyo

SR. DEIRDRE “DEDE” BYRNE, POSC, retired US Army surgeon, currently a religious sister, speaks about her speech on behalf of life at this year's RNC.
