German Bishops’ News Agency Starts English Edition – to Oppose Catholic Blogs

The German Bishop’s news agency KNA (Katholische Nachrichtenagentur) starts an English-language edition.It is called "KNA international" and contains English translations of some of the KNA-articles.Editor-in-Chief Ludwig Ring-Eifel said that KNA wants to fill a “gap” as “until now, coverage of the debates underway in the Catholic Church in Germany by English-language media, blogs and social media has often been polemical and rarely objective.”Observers expect that KNA International will provide the world unwittingly with first-hand information about how bad the situation in the German Church is.