Psalms

Teach me goodness, discipline and knowledge; for I have believed Thy commandments. [Ps 118:66] Thou art good; and in Thy goodness teach me Thy statutes. [Ps 118:68] O! let Thy mercy be for my comfort, according to Thy word unto Thy servant. Let Thy tender mercies come unto me and I shall live, for Thy law is my meditation. [Ps 118:76-77] Let my heart be spotless in Thy statutes, that I may not be put to shame. [Ps 118:80] I have been humbled, O Lord. Give me life me according to Thy word. Make pleasing the offerings of my mouth, O Lord, and teach me Thy judgments. Uphold me according to Thy word, and I shall live. Let me not be confounded in my expectation. Help me, and I shall be saved, and I will meditate on Thy statutes. [Ps 118:116-117] Deal with Thy servant according to Thy mercy: and teach me Thy statutes. I am Thy servant: give me understanding that I may know Thy decrees. [Ps 118:124-125] Look upon me, and have mercy on me according to the judgment of those that love Thy name. Direct my steps according to Thy word: and let no iniquity have dominion over me. Redeem me from the calumnies of men: that I may keep Thy commandments. Make Thy face to shine upon Thy servant: and teach me Thy statutes. [Ps 118:132-135] Hear my voice, O Lord, according to Thy mercy: and give me life according to Thy ordinances. [Ps 118:149]