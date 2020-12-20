Clicks4
Handel: Messiah | Barnaby Smith, AAM, VOCES8, Apollo5 and VOCES8 Foundation Choir. ** Enjoy this performance? Join AAM , Music Director Richard Egarr and a leading cast of soloists headlined by …More
Handel: Messiah | Barnaby Smith, AAM, VOCES8, Apollo5 and VOCES8 Foundation Choir.
Internationally acclaimed vocal group VOCES8 headline the Academy of Ancient Music's performance of Handel's beloved oratorio Messiah, recorded live at the Chapel of Trinity College, Cambridge.
PROGRAMME:
George Frideric Handel (1685 - 1759)
'Messiah' HWV56
========
PART THE FIRST
00:00:10 - Symphony
00:03:30 - 'Comfort Ye My People' (Blake Morgan, tenor)
00:06:54 - 'Ev'ry Valley Shall Be Exalted' (Euan Williamson, tenor)
00:10:33 - 'And The Glory Of The Lord'
00:13:24 - 'Thus Saith The Lord' (Christopher Moore, bass)
00:14:47 - 'But Who May Abide The Day Of His Coming' (Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto)
00:19:10 - 'And He Shall Purify'
00:21:38 - 'Behold, A Virgin Shall Conceive' (Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto)
00:22:15 - 'O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings To Zion (Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto)
00:27:33 - 'For Unto Us A Child Is Born'
00:31:52 - Pastoral Symphony
00:33:00 - 'There Were Shepherds Abiding In The Field' (Eleonore Cockerham, soprano)
00:33:58 - 'And Suddenly There Was With An Angel' (Eleonore Cockerham, soprano)
00:36:09 - 'Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter Of Zion' (Penelope Appleyard, soprano)
00:40:50 - 'Then Shall The Eyes Of The Blind' (Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto)
00:41:26 - 'He Shall Feed His Flock' (Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto & Eleonore Cockerham, soprano)
00:46:56 - 'His Yoke Is Easy'
========
PART THE SECOND
00:49:31 - 'Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs'
00:51:12 - 'And With His Stripes We Are Healed'
00:53:07 - 'And We Like Sheep Have Gone Astray'
00:56:58 - 'All They That See Him, Laugh Him To Scorn' (Euan Williamson, tenor)
00:57:38 - 'He Trusted In God'
01:00:10 - 'Why Do The Nations So Furiously Rage Together?' (Frederick Long, bass)
01:02:43 - 'Let Us Break Their Bonds Asunder'
01:04:38 - 'He That Dwelleth In Heaven' (Oliver Martin-Smith, tenor)
01:04:52 - 'Thou Shalt Break Them' (Oliver Martin-Smith, tenor)
01:07:07 - 'Hallelujah'
=========
PART THE THIRD
01:11:06 - 'I Know That My Redeemer Liveth' (Andrea Haines, soprano)
01:17:55 - 'Since By Man Came Death'
01:20:23 - 'Behold, I Tell You A Mystery' (Frederick Long, bass)
01:21:08 - 'The Trumpet Shall Sound' (Frederick Long, bass)
01:25:24 - 'Worthy Is The Lamb That Was Slain'
01:29:03 - 'Amen'
= = = = = =
Academy of Ancient Music
VOCES8 and Apollo5
VOCES8 Foundation Choir
Conductor: Barnaby Smith
Leader: Bojan Čičić
#Handel #Messiah
