Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-19 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how God's revelation develops and grows throughout real human history, correlating to the moral development of the children of Israel and later, Christ's own disciples.
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-19 -

Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how God's revelation develops and grows throughout real human history, correlating to the moral development of the children of Israel and later, Christ's own disciples.
