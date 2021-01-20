Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-19 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how God's revelation develops and grows throughout real human history, correlating to the moral development of … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-19 -



Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how God's revelation develops and grows throughout real human history, correlating to the moral development of the children of Israel and later, Christ's own disciples.