Victim of Abuse Hoax: Abbot Acquitted - Nevertheless Punished

The Vatican has concluded that Benedictine Abbot Cuthbert Madden of Ampleforth, England, has not been guilty of any wrongdoing, Father Gabriel Everitt, the present Prior Administrator wrote in an August 24 email.Madden was forcibly removed in 2016 when he was falsely accused of “sexual abuses” and was forbidden from public ministry. Meanwhile, the Church seriously considered the lies of the famous abuse lawyer Richard Scorer who represented the accuser.Scorer is vice-president of the National Secular Society, which vigorously campaigns against Christianity.The abbot denied the claims, which dated back to the early 1990s when he was a schoolmaster at Ampleforth College and included an accusation that he stroked a pupil’s thigh.Within three months, North Yorkshire Police closed the inquiry after concluding there was ‘no evidence’ of criminal behaviour by the abbot, who was interviewed by detectives.The Catholic Safeguarding Advisory Service (CSAS) Review Panel also concluded in a separate investigation that did no sexual misconduct had taken place.Nevertheless, the Vatican shows no interest in undoing the harm done against Madden. On the contrary, it doesn’t want Madden to return to his community not even as a simple monk but ordered him to look for another monastery.Ampleforth Abbey is the largest Benedictine monastery left in England. In 1962, there were more than 200 monks in the community.Today, as a consequence of Vatican II, there are just 58, mainly elderly monks left. Madden was described as an “intelligent and good man". He was a housemaster and taught Biology in the abbey’s school. Prior to joining the monastery he was a leading consultant physician.Unusual for a cleric, Madden is an extremely hard and very focused worker who only sleeps 3-4 hours a night.