Today, on the 1962 liturgical calendar, is the Feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, a Marian feast day that has been largely forgotten. It originates in the protevangelium of James, a work … More



RtT's offical Sponsor:

gloryandshine.com



Sources:

returntotradition.org



Contact Me:

Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com



Support My Work:



Patreon

patreon.com/AnthonyStine

SubscribeStar

subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition



Physical Mail:

Anthony Stine

PO Box 3048

Shawnee, OK

74802



Follow me on the following social media:

youtube.com/…annel/UCbgdypwXSo0GzWSVTaiMPJg

facebook.com/…holicTradition/?_fb_noscript=1

twitter.com/pontificatormax

minds.com/piusxiii

@Return To Tradition



Back Up

bitchute.com/channel/9wK5iFcen7Wt/

anchonr.fm/anthony-stine



+JMJ+ Today, on the 1962 liturgical calendar, is the Feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, a Marian feast day that has been largely forgotten. It originates in the protevangelium of James, a work that was so influential that several popes made feast days from its contents.RtT's offical Sponsor:Sources:Contact Me:Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.comSupport My Work:PatreonSubscribeStarPhysical Mail:Anthony StinePO Box 3048Shawnee, OK74802Follow me on the following social media:Back Upanchonr.fm/anthony-stine+JMJ+