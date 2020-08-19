The Faith at 20 (Introduction)

"What faith means when you're 20" A video-series featuring young people from various countries talking about how their faith influences their daily lives. In this first video, some of them say a few … More

"What faith means when you're 20"

WHAT FAITH MEANS WHEN YOU'RE 20 10/16/2012

Porta Fidei

A video-series featuring young people from various countries talking about how their faith influences their daily lives. In this first video, some of them say a few words about what faith means for them.“May this Year of Faith make our relationship with Christ the Lord increasingly firm, since only in him is there the certitude for looking to the future and the guarantee of an authentic and lasting love." - Benedict XVI, Letter for the Year of Faith,