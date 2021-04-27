Meet Fr. John Sullivan. Irish Jesuits JCC on Mar 11, 2014. (Vatican Radio) A number of causes for canonization were advanced on Tuesday... Another miracle, attributed to the intercession of the Venera… More





Irish Jesuits JCC on Mar 11, 2014. (Vatican Radio) A number of causes for canonization were advanced on Tuesday... Another miracle, attributed to the intercession of the Venerable John Sullivan, an Irish Jesuit, was also recognized. 27/04/2016 The Venerable Father John Sullivan SJ (8 May 1861 – 19 February 1933) was an Irish Catholic priest of the Jesuit order, widely known for his life of prayer and personal sacrifice. He is recognised for his dedicated work with the poor and afflicted, spending much of his time walking and cycling to visit those who were troubled, sick and dying in the villages around Clongowes Wood College school in County Kildare, Ireland where he taught from 1907 until his death. From the 1920s onwards many people testified to the healing power of his prayers although he never claimed any credit or causation for himself.