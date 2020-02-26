Exclusive Interview With Mother of Thirteen: The Judge Ruled that "My Intention" Was Illegal

Kathy Clubb is a homeschooling Melbourne mother of thirteen and one of Australia’s most prominent pro-life activists. Together with a colleague who was praying silently, she approached in 2016 a couple breaching for four seconds an exclusion zone around an abortion mill in order to test the law. Both pro-lifers carried no signs or banners. For this, Kathy was fined 5000 Australian dollars. On February 19, she lost an appeal at the Victoria's Supreme Court. Gloria.tv spoke with her.

Kathy Clubb: This Supreme Court appeal was the final stage of a 3 1/2 year legal challenge which began in 2016.KC: The first stage was a Magistrate's Court hearing at which I was convicted and given a good behaviour bond.KC: Our goal was to go to the High Court of Australia to challenge the validity of the exclusion-zone laws, based on their infringement on our freedom of political communication. There is no right to free speech in the Australian Constitution.KC: This, we did in 2018, but unfortunately, the full bench of seven Justices ruled that the laws are constitutional. The High Court of Australia hearing gave me another chance to determine if there are any activities that pro-lifers can undertake within the zone.KC: Yes. My case had two elements which are quite separate: my actions on the day in question (state law) plus the validity of the law itself (constitutional law). In Australia, the lowest court for State matters is the Magistrate's Court. Our court of appeal for state matters is the Victoria Supreme Court.KC: I was unsuccessful in the Magistrate's Court, so I appealed to the Supreme Court of Victoria to determine whether I had actually transgressed the law since we believe the Magistrate made an error. Most cases stay within the confines of the state where the law was broken, of course. But mine also contained the constitutional element: Was the law itself constitutional? So we went to the High Court of Australia to determine that aspect (2018). The constitutional aspect was not dependent on the Supreme Court outcome.KC: I was taken to a nearby police station and kept under arrest for about an hour. I was allowed to keep my rosary beads and prayed a rosary for my colleagues, for the police officers and for the abortionist.KC: I did expect to be charged. It was an intentional strategy in which I took part on behalf of all the pro-lifers who disagreed with the exclusion-zone law.We felt that we had to use every means possible to challenge this unjust law.KC: We felt that we did have a chance for a couple of reasons. Firstly, an environmentalist had won a similar case in the High Court of Australia when he fought exclusion zones around logging sites. We know that many people think trees are more important than the unborn, but also at stake was the right to protest.KC: This kind of restriction can affect the community more widely. For example, it could lead to journalists one day finding their rights restricted. Similarly, some pro-abortion socialists and libertarians were concerned about this law. So this potential for other groups to be targeted led us to hope that the High Court of Australia would find the laws too restrictive to be constitutional.KC: Yes, my Victoria Supreme Court appeal rested on our belief that the Magistrate had erred by judging that I communicated about abortion to the couple outside the abortion mill. There is no evidence that I did mention abortion - remember, the encounter was only a few seconds.KC: The Victoria Supreme Court judge ruled that mywas to dissuade the couple from procuring an abortion, so that was enough. This is a clear example of Thought Crime becoming a reality.KC: Unfortunately, the justice system in Australia, and particularly in my state of Victoria, is largely driven by ideology. Cardinal Pell's case is one which shows that it is possible to bring false charges against a priest or prelate in order to punish the entire Catholic Church.KC: While I don't deny that I was found inside the exclusion zone, it is shameful that abortion is completely legal, even to nine months, and that someone who disagrees with abortion or peacefully tries to help women can be fined or even imprisoned. Frivolous lawsuits against those who maintain the Church's teaching on homosexuality are also very common here. The LGBTIQ+ lobby routinely uses the law to punish innocent Christians for their deeply-held beliefs.KC: As mentioned above, freedom of speech is not guaranteed under the Australian Constitution. Even 'freedom of political communication' is only implied and is not explicit.KC: Many Australians assume that freedom of speech exists, but in reality, political correctness, as well as laws such as the one I challenged, mean that we are restricted in what we can say and where we can say it - unless we are willing to face the consequences.KC: My part in a legal challenge is over. I will continue to sometimes pray outside abortion providers at the 150-metre mark, and to write about abortion and related issues.KC: Firstly, every effort at helping pregnant mothers is a group effort: one might counsel, others might pray, another might give moral support, someone else donates money, another might provide accommodation. So, no person takes on the full responsibility. Then I must point out that half of my children are adults who have left home, and that I wouldn't do what I do if I still had very young children.KC: It is wonderful that you were able to help in this way. My experience in Australia is similar: the pro-lifers that I have prayed with are disciplined and calm. They are only there to help the mothers and to draw attention to the horror of abortion.KC: Counter-protesters and abortion staff, though, as well as partners of the aborting mothers, can be very rude and abusive, and in some cases, there has been violence. Thankfully this isn't widespread, but it does happen.KC: That is very kind of you. My family and I can always use prayers, and please remember to pray for Cardinal Pell.