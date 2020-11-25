Pop-Up Catechesis: Christmas Christmas is a time to reflect as a family on what it means to put on Christ. Reflect on how Jesus thinks and acts by using a 12 Days of Christmas activity suggested by … More





Christmas is a time to reflect as a family on what it means to put on Christ. Reflect on how Jesus thinks and acts by using a 12 Days of Christmas activity suggested by Joe Paprocki. For more Christmas activity ideas, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/…ical-seasons-feasts/christmas/ This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis, featuring Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press, giving bite-size suggestions for living faith at home.