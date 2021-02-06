Dr. Bob Lahita Joins to Discuss the Benefits of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine | EWTN News Nightly In the U.S., Johnson and Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus … More





In the U.S., Johnson and Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Data released last week showed it was about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. If approved, Johnson and Johnson's vaccine would become the third one authorized for emergency use in the country. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to share some of the advantages and benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. With the number of new COVID-19 cases as well as the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 decreasing in the U.S., Dr. Lahita explains what people should make of this data. He gives his insight on what is being seen across the country when it comes to the variants of COVID-19. The Biden administration plans to ship doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines directly to retail pharmacies, next week. Dr. Lahita discusses what his thoughts on that approach are and what is being seen at the moment when it comes to the number of people being vaccinated across the country. He also gives us his advice on the best practices to protect ourselves from the virus. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: