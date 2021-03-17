Clicks7K
Homosexual Infiltration Of The Catholic Church.
There will never be a gay students' group--or gay film series or gay dance--at St. John's Seminary, one of the most respected training grounds for Catholic priests in the nation. Yet the 64-year-old institution, nestled in the hills of Camarillo, Calif., may be one of the country's gayest facilities for higher education. Depending on whom you ask, gay and bisexual men make up anywhere from 30 percent to 70 percent of the student body at the college and graduate levels. "I don't want people to think that in a negative way," says a 28-year-old gay alumnus, who believes all seminarians there are chaste, regardless of orientation. "It isn't like Christopher Street or West Hollywood. But some seminarians are gay, openly gay, and very loud about it."
Though they constitute just over 5 percent of the population, gay men may make up half the student body at the 76 high-school, college and graduate-level seminaries across the country, according to broad estimates. For decades Roman Catholic Church leaders have quietly reckoned with this surprising truth about seminary life. There is no rule against celibate gays as seminarians, theologians say. But for a church where priests preach that homosexuality is an "intrinsic evil," it is at the least incongruous that so many would-be priests are gay.
American church leaders are now wrestling with these demographic realities, in part because some of them are blaming gays for the growing crisis. Last week, while Cardinal Bernard Law was ordered to say what he knew about abusive Boston priests and the Rev. Paul Shanley and another cleric were arrested and charged with raping young boys, dioceses across the country were preparing for a lengthy evaluation, or "apostolic visitation," of U.S. seminary cultures and admissions policies to see if more gays should be screened out. The Vatican had agreed to conduct this study, which will begin immediately, at last month's summit with American cardinals.
Rome's sentiments on this subject are well known. Though the pope has not addressed the issue of gay seminarians publicly, last year the Most Rev. Tarcisio Bertone, secretary of the Vatican's Doctrinal Congregation, declared, "Persons with a homosexual inclination should not be admitted to the seminary." A small number of American church leaders are now echoing that thought. They consider the widening scandal to be a "homosexual-type problem," as Detroit Cardinal Adam Maida has said, despite the near plurality among psychologists, sociologists and theologians--even abuse victims --who say that is not case. "It's not a homosexual issue," says the Rev. Jim Walsh, of the National Catholic Educational Association. "The issue is identifying the sick members that need help and need to be removed."
Details of the imminent evaluation are not yet known. The Rev. Edward Burns, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops officer in charge of vocations who will likely be the Vatican's U.S. point man, says gay admissions, psychological screening tests and enforcement of celibacy rules will all be examined.
Among the concerns of American prelates are reports that an aggressive gay ethos has arisen on campus, manifesting in unwelcoming cliques and ecclesiastic flamboyance--a tendency to embrace the stagier elements of the liturgy, for instance. Witnessing this, some may conclude that the men are freely breaking their vows, but there is no evidence of this. Regardless, books on the subject argue that heterosexual seminarians feel so uncomfortable in this culture that they question their vocations. "People I know quite well have left the seminary either in disgust because people are not keeping vows, or in alienation because they're not gay. In some cases it's a serious problem," says R. Scott Appleby, a history professor at Notre Dame. The Most Rev. Wilton Gregory, who heads the bishops' group, has come to a similar conclusion. "[T]here does exist a homosexual atmosphere or dynamic that makes heterosexual men think twice," he said last month. Such complaints irritate gay clergymen and their defenders. "I think straight priests and seminarians shouldn't be whining," says the Rev. Charles Bouchard, president of the Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis. "I just don't think it's a big deal."
Right now, gays are admitted to seminaries as long as they meet the same rigorous standards as straights. They must pass written psychological exams including the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory, which can detect a broad list of traits, though not sexual orientation. In addition, applicants undergo in-depth and extremely personal inter-views. According to admissions officers, it is common to inquire into an applicant's sexual orientation point-blank.
St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia is believed to be the only one in America that bans gays outright, seminary officials say. Most others, like St. Patrick's Seminary near San Francisco, have no rest rictions. "Shouldn't you consider a homosexual as equally fit? I would think yes," says the Rev. Gerald Coleman, the rector there. However, a growing number of administrators are adopting specific requirements for flagging gays with notorious histories. At St. Mary seminary in Mundelein, Ill., men who have HIV are excluded, according to the provost, the Rev. Thomas Baima, while Conception Seminary College in Missouri is considering a criminal-background check of applicants.
Modern seminary practice nonetheless encourages all students to reflect on their own sexuality without fear of reprisal, says the Rt. Rev. Jeremiah McCarthy, director of accreditation for the Association of Theological Schools. This represents a major sea change. Decades ago celibacy training at the seminaries was conducted entirely in euphemisms--even the human-sexuality chapters of moral-theology textbooks were written in Latin, as if in code. Pope John Paul II changed that in a 1992 call for one-on-one "priestly formation," in which a faculty member helps mentor seminarians through all aspects of their spiritual growth, including psychological and psychosexual development. These checks and balances have resulted in a sharp reduction in charges of sexual abuse, experts say.
News of the Vatican's probe has drawn mixed reactions. Dr. Jon Fuller, a priest and physician at Boston Medical Center who specializes in treating priests afflicted with AIDS, calls the effort to screen out gays "unfortunate." Not only will it further reduce the number of seminarians, which has plunged from 49,000 in 1965 to fewer than 4,000 today, but it may also reintroduce a code of secrecy among those gay men who enter the seminary anyway--or discover they're gay only after enrolling. "If we now say you can only be approved if you're straight or appear to be straight, we really are creating a very dysfunctional situation that from a psychological perspective is tempting disaster," he says. "It brings us back to a very unhealthy time."
At St. John's, officials welcome the study. "I think we do a good job recruiting solid candidates, and welcome the opportunity to do better," says the Rt. Rev. Helmut Hefner, the school's rector. He accepts that his gay enrollment may be as high as 50 percent, but that hasn't caused any discomfort to heterosexuals, much less an epidemic of straight flight, he says. Jim Bevacqua, the student-body president, agrees. "I can speak firsthand, as a heterosexual seminarian. I have a lot of friends here who are heterosexual, I know they are, and this has never been an issue here at our seminary. To be honest, people don't talk about it much." With the upcoming Vatican investigation, that will likely change.
Oh yes!! That is really on my mind of late. There are more than one or two students here who have had 3-5hr debates with me regarding going to Berlin and throwing eggs at the HOly Father because in their words "He is the symbol of their oppression!" I try to persuade them that their sexuality is NOT who they are, but a small part thereof, and the acting out of this is quite disordered. No only …More
Oh yes!! That is really on my mind of late. There are more than one or two students here who have had 3-5hr debates with me regarding going to Berlin and throwing eggs at the HOly Father because in their words "He is the symbol of their oppression!" I try to persuade them that their sexuality is NOT who they are, but a small part thereof, and the acting out of this is quite disordered. No only from a Religious point of view, but the scientific (anthropology and biology!). One was convinced, the other swore at me after being confound in their flawed reasoning and stormed off swearing at me.
So let us try to help the situation with works of charity and prayer.
So let us try to help the situation with works of charity and prayer.
This priest is telling the truth. I knew Father Rueda personally. He told me how he put his book together. He interviewed the Gay rights pioneers posing as a journalist. His bishop, Matthew Clark, www.usao.edu/~facshaferi/CLARK.HTMLrewarded Father Rueda for his work by suspending his faculties! For a while Father Rueda took over Father Burns' column in The …More
This priest is telling the truth. I knew Father Rueda personally. He told me how he put his book together. He interviewed the Gay rights pioneers posing as a journalist. His bishop, Matthew Clark, www.usao.edu/~facshaferi/CLARK.HTMLrewarded Father Rueda for his work by suspending his faculties! For a while Father Rueda took over Father Burns' column in The Wanderer but eventually he was forced to take a job in the private sector because he had to support his parents. I visited him in Miami where he lived with his mother who was in her nineties while serving in an executive position with an international company overseeing personell in Latin America. He held a B.S.in engineering and an MBA and also taught Business Administration in Florida International University. His genius is sorely missed today.
As for the infiltration of the Catholic priesthood, Bella Dodd's testimony with respect to the men she planted in Catholic seminaries while she was a communist says it all:
romancatholicheroes.blogspot.com/2009/03/bella-dodd.html
This is a quote from an interview with Alice VonHildebrand, wife of the philosopher who fled Nazi Germany and taught at Fordham:
"I can only tell you what I know. It is a matter of public record, for instance, that Bella Dodd, the ex-Communist who reconverted to the Church, openly spoke of the Communist Party’s deliberate infiltration of agents into the seminaries. She told my husband and me that when she was an active party member, she had dealt with no fewer than four cardinals within the Vatican "who were working for us."
Source: www.catholicmediacoalition.org/church_crisis_v… — « Details »
This priest is telling the truth. I knew Father Rueda personally. He told me how he put his book together. He interviewed the Gay rights pioneers posing as a journalist. His bishop, Matthew Clark, www.usao.edu/~facshaferi/CLARK.HTMLrewarded Father Rueda for his work by suspending his faculties! For a while Father Rueda took over Father Burns' column in The Wanderer but eventually he was forced to take a job in the private sector because he had to support his parents. I visited him in Miami where he lived with his mother who was in her nineties while serving in an executive position with an international company overseeing personell in Latin America. He held a B.S.in engineering and an MBA and also taught Business Administration in Florida International University. His genius is sorely missed today.
As for the infiltration of the Catholic priesthood, Bella Dodd's testimony with respect to the men she planted in Catholic seminaries while she was a communist says it all:
romancatholicheroes.blogspot.com/2009/03/bella-dodd.html
This is a quote from an interview with Alice VonHildebrand, wife of the philosopher who fled Nazi Germany and taught at Fordham:
"I can only tell you what I know. It is a matter of public record, for instance, that Bella Dodd, the ex-Communist who reconverted to the Church, openly spoke of the Communist Party’s deliberate infiltration of agents into the seminaries. She told my husband and me that when she was an active party member, she had dealt with no fewer than four cardinals within the Vatican "who were working for us."
Source: www.catholicmediacoalition.org/church_crisis_v… — « Details »
All we can do is to pray! We should not forget hte Holy Rosary! Our Lady herself has reminded us over and over againabout the power of the Rosary. Here we have one IMPORTANT subject for prayer.
All we can do is to pray! We should not forget hte Holy Rosary! Our Lady herself has reminded us over and over againabout the power of the Rosary. Here we have one IMPORTANT subject for prayer.
The Lutheran Church in Finland has a pastor who had a sex-change operation done last year. He - now she - was all open about it! And he/she keeps on staying a pastor of the Finnish Lutheran Church. I cannot understand, how all this that is so absolutely and clearly against the Holy Bible, can be tolerated and accepted in such a way! I respect those people as human beings - all the people are equal. But there are limits when it comes to cerving God! A Priest should be the excample to his congrigation about how to live properly a good Christian life and how to try to be as holy as we sinners can. How can they do that if they are homosexuals or transsexuals?!? Many people say, we should not try to live according to values and opinions that are over 2000 years old. Welll I'm sorry, but I must say, that a real TRUTH will hold forever. The Church is supposed to teach us God's will. We can see what has happened with the protestant churches - everybody does what they want - and if they don't find a church that fits their life style, they put up their own church!
All we can do is to hold on to the teaching of the Holy Catholic Church and pray the Rosary daily; and hope that those homosexual Priests would soon see that they are on the wrong path, make a change in thei life and pray God for forgiveness!
The Lutheran Church in Finland has a pastor who had a sex-change operation done last year. He - now she - was all open about it! And he/she keeps on staying a pastor of the Finnish Lutheran Church. I cannot understand, how all this that is so absolutely and clearly against the Holy Bible, can be tolerated and accepted in such a way! I respect those people as human beings - all the people are equal. But there are limits when it comes to cerving God! A Priest should be the excample to his congrigation about how to live properly a good Christian life and how to try to be as holy as we sinners can. How can they do that if they are homosexuals or transsexuals?!? Many people say, we should not try to live according to values and opinions that are over 2000 years old. Welll I'm sorry, but I must say, that a real TRUTH will hold forever. The Church is supposed to teach us God's will. We can see what has happened with the protestant churches - everybody does what they want - and if they don't find a church that fits their life style, they put up their own church!
All we can do is to hold on to the teaching of the Holy Catholic Church and pray the Rosary daily; and hope that those homosexual Priests would soon see that they are on the wrong path, make a change in thei life and pray God for forgiveness!
Let us pray for our Church and for our Holy Father. Let's never stop to do so, I really think this is the most important thing we can do for our church and the Holy Father. Thank you bsolutions, for the link to the interview with Dr. Hildebrandt - very interesting.
@bsolutions: Thank you for sharing this testimony with us!!!
Would it be possible to share the name of this priest and when and where this recording was made?
thanks Irapuato: for the info. i like the factual info.very good,,, but i stay far away from the disobedient 'Bayside Prophecies' and interpretations of "Our Lady? of the Roses".
