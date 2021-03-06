Clicks44
Fr. Edmond Nyoka, "Ordination Masses are attended by many people. Are outdoor with very few exceptions. And the mood is like this! The hymn says "Come and see what the Lord has done, he has given us a priest" Dancing, drumming. Juice. Pray for vocations in Lent, that priests may be there for us"