Fr. Edmond Nyoka, "Ordination Masses are attended by many people. Are outdoor with very few exceptions. And the mood is like this ! The hymn says "Come and see what the Lord has done, he has given us a priest" Dancing, drumming. Juice. Pray for vocations in Lent, that priests may be there for us"