Former Congressman Reflects on Political Divide, Pro-Life Movement

As the nation’s divide is on full display – former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, joins us to provide his take on the state of politics and the pro-life movement right now. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, shares her perspective and analysis on the pro-life movement following last week’s Georgia runoff races. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Former Congressman Reflects on Political Divide, Pro-Life MovementAs the nation’s divide is on full display – former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, joins us to provide his take on the state of politics and the pro-life movement right now. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, shares her perspective and analysis on the pro-life movement following last week’s Georgia runoff races. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.