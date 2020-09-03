Hundreds of Virginians rally against making COVID vaccine mandatory

RICHMOND, Virginia, September 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Hundreds of freedom lovers came together in Virginia’s capital of Richmond earlier today to protest the mandates imposed by the government in … More

RICHMOND, Virginia, September 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Hundreds of freedom lovers came together in Virginia's capital of Richmond earlier today to protest the mandates imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, specifically regarding vaccination. LifeSite's Jim Hale was on site, interviewing speakers and participants at the "March Against Mandates."