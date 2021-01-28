St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary-Christmas CD.

Clicks5.5K
STASeminary on Dec 4, 2011 Order this CD online at stasaudio.org!
This Christmas let the schola and polyphonic choir of St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary lift your heart and mind to the contemplation of the Christ child. This new recording offers a real taste of the liturgical spirit of Christmas as understood and communicated by some of the finest composers of the Church's musical tradition. It includes the complete music of a Christmas Mass, combining the propers of the Christmas Day Mass in Gregorian chant with William Byrd's Mass for three voices. The album also features magnificent Renaissance motets by Palestrina (the Church's model for sacred polyphony), Thomas Luis de Victoria and Michael Praetorius as well as two beautiful Medieval carols.
