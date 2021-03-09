260. God cannot curse

Jeremiah seems to say this in the name of God:“Cursed is the man who trusts in human beings, who seeks his strength in the flesh, whose heart turns away from the Lord.” Jeremiah, chapter 17, verse 5Jeremiah, like all the prophets of his time, tries to understand what God is giving him and to share it to the people in the most appropriate way.While giving a teaching or a rule of conduct on the part of God, the prophet sometimes includes inhuman thoughts.Let’s be certain. All the texts of the Bible are wanted from God. They allow us to discover that humanity doesn’t always succeed in recognizing the Love of God.God is Love, he does not curse. It is the person who moves away from the Love of God who curses himself.If we move away from heat in the winter to minus thirty degrees celsius and we don’t wear proper clothing, we will freeze and die. If we refuse the Love of God, we will die. This is what the word “cursed” means by Jeremiah. Cursing here takes on the meaning of death. And God doesn’t want our death.It’s more of a cry from God’s heart. As the parent says to the child, “Do not touch the fire, you will burn yourself!” God constantly tells us what looks like this: “Do not go away from my Love, you will curse yourself, you will die!” The rock thrown in the air will very possibly fall on our head. God wants us to live!Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas