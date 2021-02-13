Мать Иоанна от ангелов - Matka Joanna od aniolów (720x576p)[1960, Польша, ужасы, драма, DVDRip-AVC] Dub (1.81Gb) Mother Joan of the Angels with English subtitles is a 1961 drama film on demonic … More

Watch online Mother Joan of the Angels with English subtitles

Мать Иоанна от ангелов - Matka Joanna od aniolów (720x576p)[1960, Польша, ужасы, драма, DVDRip-AVC] Dub (1.81Gb)Mother Joan of the Angels with English subtitles is a 1961 drama film on demonic possession, directed by Jerzy Kawalerowicz, based on a novella of the same title by Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz. The film won the Special Jury Prize at the 1961 Cannes Film Festival.A priest is sent to a small parish in the Polish countryside which is believed to be under demonic possession and there he finds his own temptations awaiting.