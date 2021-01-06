Come to Bethlehem - EPIPHANY - LITURGY SOLEMN PROCESSION AND PRAYER IN THE NATIVITY CHURCH IN BETHLEHEM
In this blog @GabrielaMariaTheresa the full coverage of the Solemn Procession (every year in the same traditional liturgical ductus) can be opened (please scroll down 2x in this blog @GabrielaMariaTheresa until the year 2018 and you will find it, sincere gratitude) and you can participate in prayer with the Church of the Holy Land and the whole Universal Church! For the actual Christmas liturgies there is a permanent reporting given by the Custodia Terrae Sanctae Jerusalem, media department: see internet-custodia.org/en
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks