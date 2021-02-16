Francis' Confusion: "God Contaminated Himself"

except sin and contamination

”God is the One who contaminates himself with our human woundedness, and he is not afraid to come into contact with our wounds," Francis said during his February 14 Angelus.He then made an objection, "But, Father, what are you saying? What God contaminates himself?" - but only in order to smash it, "I am not saying this, St Paul said it: he made himself to be sin. He who was not a sinner, who could not sin, made himself to be sin [2 Cor 5,21]."Getting all excited about contamination, Francis continued covering his theological confusion with emotional claptrap, "Look at how God contaminated himself to draw near to us, to have compassion and to make us understand his tenderness. Closeness, compassion, and tenderness.“In truth, Christ assumed the human nature and the human condition,. Accordingly, Saint Paul never says that Christ "contaminated" himself. During his passion, Christ took upon himself the punishment on behalf of the sinners. Redemption is about guilt and satisfaction, not about emotions, "tenderness," "compassion," or "closeness."