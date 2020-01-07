Martin Baker has resigned as Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral

Diocese of Westminster announced, "It is with regret that we announce the resignation of Martin Baker as Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral with effect from 31 December 2019. We take the opportunity to thank him for his dedication and service over the past two decades and wish him the very best in his future career."
The Diocese will start to address these new circumstances created by Mr Baker’s resignation. A further announcement will be made in the coming weeks.
Martin Baker's resignation comes in the wake of a reorganisation at Westminster Cathedral Choir School. The late Colin Mawby discussed these changes in this article last May
catholicherald.co.uk/…/my-plea-to-card…
