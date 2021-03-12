Marx's Family Life - Why Philosophers' Moral Lives Matter (clip) CatholicCulture Paul Kengor, author of The Devil and Karl Marx, details Karl Marx's wretched family life, his willful refusal to … More

Paul Kengor, author of The Devil and Karl Marx, details Karl Marx's wretched family life, his willful refusal to support his wife and children and his hypocritical selfishness about money. Then he and Thomas discuss the relevance of the personal lives of philosophers in evaluating their thought, arguing that the modern separation of moral and intellectual life is fraudulent.