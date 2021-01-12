JANUARY 13, 2011

DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI

[2]

-------------------------

TO BE FREE TO LOVE

January 13, 2011

Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Father Paul Campbell, LC

Mark 1:40-45

A leper came to him begging him, and kneeling he said to him, "If

you choose, you can make me clean." Moved with pity, Jesus stretched

out his hand and touched him, and said to him, "I do choose.… More

JANUARY 13, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI[2]-------------------------TO BE FREE TO LOVEJanuary 13, 2011Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary TimeFather Paul Campbell, LCMark 1:40-45A leper came to him begging him, and kneeling he said to him, "Ifyou choose, you can make me clean." Moved with pity, Jesus stretchedout his hand and touched him, and said to him, "I do choose. Be madeclean!" Immediately the leprosy left him, and he was made clean.After sternly warning him he sent him away at once, saying to him,"See that you say nothing to anyone; but go, show yourself to thepriest, and offer for your cleansing what Moses commanded, as atestimony to them." But he went out and began to proclaim it freely,and to spread the word, so that Jesus could no longer go into a townopenly, but stayed out in the country; and people came to him fromevery quarter.Introductory Prayer: Lord, thank you for this time together. I needyou in my life and the life of my family. It is easy to letactivities overwhelm me so that I lose track of you. You fade intothe distance, and sometimes sin grows closer. But I know you arealways there for me with your unconditional love. Thank you. I loveyou and long to put you first in my life.Petition: Lord, wash me from my sins and help me to be detached fromthem.1. If You Choose A leper approaches and falls before Jesus. "If youchoose, you can make me clean." This leper couldn't free himself fromhis disease any more than we can free ourselves from our sin.Leprosy was a fatal disease. It separated a man from his family anddrove him outside his village to lonely places. Leprosy is a symbolfor sin. Sin separates us from God and from others. We need toapproach Jesus with that same humility and trust we see in the leper.This story is for us, to show us Christ's heart. It reveals his loveand his desire to free us from sin. Am I convinced of the uglinessof all sin and how it defaces our souls?2. I Do Choose Jesus chose to heal the leper. Not only did he healhim, he touched him. He reached out to the loneliness of that man,and he touched his life to cure him of the disease. This revealsChrist's heart so beautifully. Our sin never drives him away from us.He is always ready and willing to come to our aid if only we wouldcry out for his help. Am I capable of opening all of the innerwounds of my sins to Our Lord so that he can heal me, wash me cleanand make me whole again?3. Jesus Wants Us Free Sin keeps us from being who we were meant tobe. "Everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin" (John 8:34). Jesuswas free from sin and so was free to love and serve others. Hewasn't compelled by greed or anger. He wasn't moved by pride orimpeded by laziness. He was free to love, and he loved to the extentof dying on a cross. Sin closes us in on ourselves. We get absorbedin ourselves and others take the back seat - or no seat at all. Howoften do we say "no" to others and turn a blind eye to their needs?Isn't it sin that blinds us and selfishness that impedes us fromloving others as Christ loves us? Christ can free us from sin so thatwe are empowered to love as he loves.Conversation with Christ: Jesus, I want to be free, but I need yourhelp. Without you, I can do nothing. Help me to trust you and to turnto you. Don't let me go off on my own as if I could keep fightingwithout you. Free me to love you. Free me to love others.Resolution: I will pray Psalm 51 for myself and my loved ones.