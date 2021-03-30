Vatican to give COVID vaccines to 1,200 homeless during the Holy Week | SW NEWS | 223 In Italy, as many as 1,200 homeless people will be given free shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-… More

In Italy, as many as 1,200 homeless people will be given free shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech during Holy Week under the auspices of the Office of Papal Charity. Pope prays for those injured in Indonesia Palm Sunday blast Pope Francis has prayed for believers who were injured in the suicide bomb blast in Indonesia on March 28 as they left church after attending the Palm Sunday service. Speaking before the Angelus on Sunday, the pontiff referred to the bomb attack that took place outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar in South Sulawesi province. Abducted Nigerian Catholic priest released after a week A Catholic priest, who was abducted from southern Nigeria, has been released after a week in captivity. Fr Benedict Okutegbe, administrator of Sacred Heart Cathedral in the city of Wari, has confirmed that Fr Harrison Egwuenu, who was kidnapped at gunpoint on March 15 while travelling to the college where he works as dean, was released a week later and is recuperating from his traumatic experience. Cardinal Dolan urges faithful to invoke St Joseph In a pastoral letter, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York encourages believers to invoke the spouse of the Blessed Virgin in the Year of St Joseph and imitate his example of courage in following God’s call. He bemoans what Pope Francis calls the “throwaway culture” which leads to a dehumanising culture of death, including assisted suicide. SPUC urges voters to quiz candidates on pro-life issues ahead of Scottish poll In the run-up to the national elections in Scotland on May 6, prominent pro-life organisation, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), has urged Scottish voters to consider the views of the lawmakers they elect. The organisation’s plea comes in the wake of Scotland allowing self-induced abortions at home and plans to create buffer zones to ban pro-lifers from giving help to women outside abortion providers. Priests assaulted by armed criminals in Papua New Guinea In Papua New Guinea, armed criminals stormed the residence of Catholic priests of the diocese of Alotau-Sideia and assaulted seven priests. A Filipino missionary and a native priest have sustained serious injuries in the attack. China imposes sanctions on British MPs who exposed rights violations China's intolerance towards rights activists has intensified with Beijing imposing sanctions on British members of parliament. On Friday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) imposed sanctions on five British MPs, four British nationals and four organizations including David Alton, a Catholic and House of Lords member who was instrumental in exposing the Chinese government's extreme human rights violations in Xinjiang region targeting Uyghur Muslims.