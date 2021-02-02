"Get yourself together, so you can be of use to other people," And, "Pick up your damn suffering. And bear it . And try to be a good person so you don't make it any worse...Stand up solidly so people… More

"Get yourself together, so you can be of use to other people,"

And, "Pick up your damn suffering. And bear it . And try to be a good person so you don't make it any worse...Stand up solidly so people can rely on you."