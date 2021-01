Today we send a message to Biden, and to the world. Freedom is not a word just for writers, politicians or fancy documents. It is our wives, it is our children, it is our homes, it is our catholic faith, it is our lives. We must defend it or die trying. It’s not only our duty, it’s our right! Remember: Men may fire the bullets, but God decides where they land. Viva Cristo Rey!For Greater Glory (2012)