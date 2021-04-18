Eucharistic Adoration at the Basilica of the Annunciation | April 15, 2021 EN: Eucharistic Adoration | April 15, 2021 Pilgrims from all over the world together with the local Church participate … More

EN: Eucharistic Adoration | April 15, 2021 Pilgrims from all over the world together with the local Church participate online in Eucharistic Adoration in the Grotto of the Annunciation in Nazareth. Deep moment of prayer with songs, the reading of Psalms and the Gospel next Sunday.