EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, February 23, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden's choice for the nation's top health official went before a Senate committee to begin his confirmation process. Xavier Becerra will face an uphill battle, as Republicans came right out of the gate and questioned the nominee about protecting human life, and the values of religious liberty. President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment", Ryan Anderson, joins to share his take on Xavier Becerra and the hearings that took place today. From the White House, President Biden met virtually with four Black essential workers from around the country talking about the challenges and dangers they have faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn sat down with a French professor and expert on ISIS, Alexandre Del Valle, to get his thoughts on the upcoming papal trip to Iraq. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood has released its annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Deputy Director of policy and administration at the Pro-Life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Genevieve Plaster, joins to share what jumps out at her about the annual report. And finally this evening, Brendan Gotta, Stewardship Director for Sudan Relief Fund, joins to give us an update on the situation in South Sudan, as it pertains to the pandemic.