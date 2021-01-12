Senior DC Correspondent for Catholic News Agency Discusses the Road Ahead for Pro-Lifers With a Democratic win in Georgia setting up potential abortion funding battles in the Senate, pro-lifers are … More





With a Democratic win in Georgia setting up potential abortion funding battles in the Senate, pro-lifers are now keeping an eye on Capitol Hill. Senior D.C. Correspondent at Catholic News Agency, Matt Hadro, joins to discuss the road ahead. He shares what the biggest pro-life concerns are, as we look ahead to the new Congress and this new political landscape. Hadro explains how likely it is that the Hyde Amendment would be repealed and which senators could be key players in it. The Senior D.C. Correspondent gives his insight on how else the Hyde Amendment might be weakened if it is not outright repealed and what other matters people should be keeping an eye on. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly