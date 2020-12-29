29 December 2020 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 2,22-35.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 2,22-35.

When the days were completed for their purification according to the law of Moses, Mary and Joseph took Jesus up to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord,

just as it is written in the law of the Lord, "Every male that opens the womb shall be consecrated to the Lord,"

and to offer the sacrifice of "a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons," in accordance with the dictate in the law of the Lord.

Now there was a man in Jerusalem whose name was Simeon. This man was righteous and devout, awaiting the consolation of Israel, and the holy Spirit was upon him.

It had been revealed to him by the holy Spirit that he should not see death before he had seen the Messiah of the Lord.

He came in the Spirit into the temple; and when the parents brought in the child Jesus to perform the custom of the law in regard to him,

he took him into his arms and blessed God, saying:

Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word,

for my eyes have seen your salvation,

which you prepared in sight of all the peoples,

a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and glory for your people Israel."

The child's father and mother were amazed at what was said about him;

and Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, "Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted

(and you yourself a sword will pierce) so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed."

Saint Cyprian (c.200-258)

Bishop of Carthage and martyr

On mortality, 2-3 (trans. ©Fathers of the Church, 1958)

"Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace"

"The kingdom of God is at hand" (Lk 21:31). The kingdom of God, beloved brethren, has begun to be at hand; the reward of life and the joy of eternal salvation and perpetual happiness and the possession of paradise once lost are now coming with the passing of the world; now the things of heaven are succeeding those of earth; great things, small, and eternal things, transitory. What place is there here for anxiety and worry? (…)



It is written that "the just man lives by faith" (Rm 1:17). If you are just and live by faith, if you truly believe in Jesus Christ, why do you, who are destined to be with Christ and secure in the promise of the Lord, not rejoice that you are called to Christ (…)? Take the example of Simeon, the just man who was truly just, who with full faith kept the commandments of God: when the answer had been given him from heaven that he would not die before he had seen Christ, and when Christ as an infant had come into the temple with His mother, he knew in spirit that Christ was now born, concerning whom it had been foretold to him before, and on seeing him he knew that he himself would quickly die.



Happy, therefore, at the death that was now at hand and untroubled at the approaching summons, he took the child into his hands and, blessing God, he cried out and said: "Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation." Thus he proved surely and bore witness that the servants of God have peace, they have a free and tranquil repose when, on being released from the storms of this world, they have sought the harbor of our abode and eternal security (…) For that is our peace, that is our sure tranquility, that our steadfast and firm and everlasting security.