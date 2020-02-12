Clicks10
Celibacy is not mentioned
Responding to a question about why Pope Francis makes no mention of the ordination of married men, Cardinal Baldisseri says "he [Pope Francis] did say the steps to be taken" namely prayers for …More
Responding to a question about why Pope Francis makes no mention of the ordination of married men, Cardinal Baldisseri says "he [Pope Francis] did say the steps to be taken" namely prayers for vocations and sending missionaries
Essen Bishop Overbeck, Germany, the Amazon Synod funder, expresses disappointment as there's no support for married priests in "Querida Amazonia." And, "I would have wished" Pope Francis had "given access to viri probati" but welcomes Pope's stress on urgency to resolve "pastoral emergency situation"
Live shot to the progressive "Catholic"
Their responses are like ...... ahhh quick, quick make something up...