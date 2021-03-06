Firefighters from Florida were stunned after witnessing an unexpected incident. While a Poplar tree was on fire and the fire was supposed to cause the fire to spread, they noticed the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe painted in wood.Firefighters observed a grinding flame at the Tree where the Blessed Virgin had been printed but were surprised to find that the fire had died out as it approached the image of the Virgin Mary. The firefighter was Jose Manuel Rivera Valenzuela, and he made this statement:"We stood there, watching her for a while before putting out the fire. I was floored." - Valenzuela© CoolCatholics fb page