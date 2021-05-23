Mystical City of God (FULL Audiobook)

is a monumental four-volume, 2,676-page history of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as revealed by Our Lady to this 17th century Spanish nun.Venerable Mary saw in ecstasy all the events recorded within the book. Later, Our Lady told her to write them down—the result is, acclaimed by …

Venerable Mother Mary of Jesus of Agreda (1602—1665)

The Mystical City of God

provides the rich history of the entire life of His Most Blessed Mother.

is a monumental four-volume, 2,676-page history of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as revealed by Our Lady to this 17th century Spanish nun.Venerable Mary saw in ecstasy all the events recorded within the book. Later, Our Lady told her to write them down—the result is, acclaimed by Popes, cardinals and theologians, a book which has inspired the laity and the clergy for over 300 years and which has gone into sixty editions in various languages.. The Mystical City of God, revealed to Mother Mary of Jesus by Heaven itself, complements and completes the story of the life of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but, in addition,Through the study of Our Lady, we come to know Her, Her Son and the Blessed Trinity in ways never before imagined.(The Conception)(The Incarnation)(The Transfixion)(The Coronation)