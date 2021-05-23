Mystical City of God (FULL Audiobook)

Clicks3.3K
FULL audio books for everyone on Feb 3, 2016
Venerable MARÍA DE JESÚS DE ÁGREDA (1602 - 1665) The Mystical City of God is a book written in the 17th-century by the Franciscan nun, Venerable Mary of Jesus of Ágreda.
Extracts from the Mystical City of God
VOLUME I
Part I . . . Part II
VOLUME II
Part III . . . Part IV
VOLUME III
Part V . . . Part VI
VOLUME IV
Part VII . . . Part VIII
According to María de Ágreda, the book was to a considerable extent dictated to her by the Blessed Virgin Mary and regarded the life of the Virgin Mary and the divine plan for creation and the salvation of souls. The work alternates between descriptions of the Trinity, the Virgin Mary's life, and the spiritual guidance she provides to the author, by whom her words were reproduced for the spiritual benefit and growth of the reader. The book describes at length the various virtues, and how the reader should live in order to see them reflected in their own life, with the Virgin Mary as their model for sanctity. The work has the Imprimatur of several Popes and Bishops and appeals primarily to those who believe in “private revelation” and the sanctity of Mary.
Volume one deals with the Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. "The Sacramental Mysteries wrought by the Most High in the Queen of Heaven from the time of her Immaculate Conception until the Incarnation of the Word in her virginal womb, and how much merit she herself acquired through Divine Grace by profiting from the favors conferred upon her during those first fifteen years of her life."
Venerable Mother Mary of Jesus of Agreda (1602—1665)
The Mystical City of God is a monumental four-volume, 2,676-page history of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as revealed by Our Lady to this 17th century Spanish nun.
Venerable Mary saw in ecstasy all the events recorded within the book. Later, Our Lady told her to write them down—the result is The Mystical City of God, acclaimed by Popes, cardinals and theologians, a book which has inspired the laity and the clergy for over 300 years and which has gone into sixty editions in various languages.
. The Mystical City of God, revealed to Mother Mary of Jesus by Heaven itself, complements and completes the story of the life of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but, in addition, provides the rich history of the entire life of His Most Blessed Mother.
Through the study of Our Lady, we come to know Her, Her Son and the Blessed Trinity in ways never before imagined.
View Volume I:
(The Conception)
View Volume II:
(The Incarnation)
View Volume III:
(The Transfixion)
View Volume IV:
(The Coronation)
