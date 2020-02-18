Italian Homosexual Plays “Abuse Victim”

Gianbruno Cecchin, 48, launched a media campaign against Treviso diocese, Italy.He claims that as a seminarian he was “raped.” Now, he rants about "worms" and "criminals," and calls the Vatican “the place where Satan lives.”Cecchin accuses two priests who were responsible in the seminary, IlGazzettino.it (February 15) writes. He says, the Vatican pedophilia summit prompted him to come forward, but here the problem starts.Cecchin was an adult when the homosexual encounters happened from which he could have walked away at any time.His claim that “I get threatened with death by these priests to this day” seems to indicated a psychological issue. But the oligarch media take everything at face value.Cecchin is an admitted homosexual who plans to “marry” a gay accomplice and to “adopt” two children.