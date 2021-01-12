President Donald Trump Silenced By Social Media Giants | EWTN News Nightly Giant social media platforms are silencing President Donald Trump as his days in office are winding down quickly and Preside… More





Giant social media platforms are silencing President Donald Trump as his days in office are winding down quickly and President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to move into the Oval Office. Biden also announced his pick to run the CIA today. By order of the president, U.S. flags are flying at half-staff across the nation to honor Capitol Hill officers and all police officers and law enforcement "as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice." And as security concerns around Inauguration Day grow, one tourist site will be shut down: The Washington Monument. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports.