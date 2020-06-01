‘Napalm girl’ in famous 1970s war photo: ‘Those bombs led me to Christ’

"I was in agony. Naked. So ugly. I wish that picture wasn’t taken." Phan Thị Kim Phúc’s life changed forever when she became known as “the napalm girl” in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph. She … More

She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on forgiveness and that girl in the picture.