Clicks35

‘Napalm girl’ in famous 1970s war photo: ‘Those bombs led me to Christ’

Novena - Oremus
"I was in agony. Naked. So ugly. I wish that picture wasn’t taken." Phan Thị Kim Phúc’s life changed forever when she became known as “the napalm girl” in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph. She …More
"I was in agony. Naked. So ugly. I wish that picture wasn’t taken." Phan Thị Kim Phúc’s life changed forever when she became known as “the napalm girl” in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph.

She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on forgiveness and that girl in the picture.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up